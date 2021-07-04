Samsung brings Eid campaign with a wide range of deals

Customers will also enjoy cash back of up to Tk 15,000 on the purchase of specific refrigerators, up to Tk 14,000 on washing machines, up to TK 12,000 on residential air conditioners, and up to Tk 3,000 on microwave ovens.
The campaign will allow customers to benefit from exchange offers – up to Tk 23,000 on refrigerators, up to Tk 20,000 on televisions, up to Tk 14,000 on air conditioners, up to Tk 5,500 on washing machines, and up toTk 4,000 on microwave ovens.
On this occasion, Shahriar Bin Lutfor, head of business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung Bangladesh, said, "The pandemic has altered the way people celebrate their Eid now. A percentage of the population preferred to stay home to avoid getting themselves or loved ones infected with Covid-19. They are surrounding themselves with modern technology. Thus, to heighten their experiences and bring innovative technologies into their lives, Samsung is proud to bring a new campaign for the Eid-ul-Adha."
Customers can also purchase the products online from authorised national distributors’ website, which will be safely delivered to their home without any charge.
For more information, interested customers can call Samsung’s customer service at 08000300300.