Samsung brings Eid campaign with a wide range of deals

Samsung Consumer Electronics Bangladesh has launched “Big Offer, Eid Jombe Ebar” campaign on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha which will continue until 31 July, 2021.

Under the campaign, customers purchasing 55” or 75” 4K Smart Crystal UHD TV can win an air purifier or washing machine with option of EMI at zero per cent interest for 36 months. Customers can also enjoy cash back up to Tk 100,000 on specific TV models. Moreover, customers will benefit from a 50 per cent discount on sound bar when purchased with UHD TVs.