Samsung unleashes offers on smartphones ahead of Eid

Samsung has come up with different offers, including cash back, promo discount, and lucrative gifts for its wide range of smartphones ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. The Eid offer will continue till 31 May this year.
Under this offer, the customers can avail of different offers such as cash back of up to Taka 20,000, promo discount up to Taka 4,000, data bundle offer up to 15GB and attractive gifts (Buds+/Buds Pro/Fit2) while purchasing Samsung smartphones, says a media release.
Moreover, upon buying selective handsets, customers will have ‘TwinWin’ opportunity where they can get a chance to win another smartphone. There are also EMI facilities available for up to 18 months with 0 per cent interest.
Customers buying Galaxy M01 Core and Galaxy A51 will enjoy a promo discount of Taka 1,000, whereas there will be promo discounts of Taka 2,000 on Galaxy M21 (6/128GB), Galaxy A71 (8/128GB) and Galaxy M51 (8/128GB), and Taka 4,000 on Galaxy M31 (both 6/64GB & 8/128GB variants).
Meanwhile, anyone purchasing Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G will enjoy cash back of Taka 10K/15K. Upon buying Galaxy M02 (2/32GB), the buyer can win any one of the triple offers (cash back of 600/1000 or Twin Win), while for Galaxy M02 (3/32GB), Galaxy M01s, and Galaxy M02s, there is a cashback offer of BDT 500/1000 or a chance to get ‘Twin Win.’
Those who will buy Galaxy A32, Galaxy A72, Galaxy Note10 lite, or Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (cash back of 10K/20K) will enjoy different cash back offers along with a chance to win attractive gifts (Buds+/Buds Pro/Fit2) and get another new smartphone (Twin Win).