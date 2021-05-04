Samsung unleashes offers on smartphones ahead of Eid

Samsung has come up with different offers, including cash back, promo discount, and lucrative gifts for its wide range of smartphones ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. The Eid offer will continue till 31 May this year.

Under this offer, the customers can avail of different offers such as cash back of up to Taka 20,000, promo discount up to Taka 4,000, data bundle offer up to 15GB and attractive gifts (Buds+/Buds Pro/Fit2) while purchasing Samsung smartphones, says a media release.

Moreover, upon buying selective handsets, customers will have ‘TwinWin’ opportunity where they can get a chance to win another smartphone. There are also EMI facilities available for up to 18 months with 0 per cent interest.