Shah Cement makes strides to meet mega infrastructure demand





The newly introduced 'multi compartments silo', at Shah Cement’s plant, together with the largest VRM in the world, will be able to produce cement of different compositions according to the different requirements in a much more efficient way.

The record-winning VRM at Shah Cement industries is also equipped with state-of-the-art AI-systems that are guided by data-driven algorithms. With the integrated Intelligence Monitoring System and Intelligent Knowledge Solution, the cement production at Shah Cement is not only automated, but also has reduced waste, increased production and improved product quality



The FLSmidth OK81-6™ vertical mill was manufactured by FLSmidth of Denmark. The Guinness world record winning VRM is set up in Shah Cement’s Muktarpur plant in Munshiganj. Shah Cement is a concern of the Abul Khair Group, one of the largest business conglomerates in Bangladesh.

Despite the soaring demand, the per capita cement consumption in Bangladesh is still one of the lowest. According to Bangladesh Cements Manufacturers Association (BCMA,) the per capita consumption in Bangladeshi was about 182kg in 2018. They estimate it woll rise to 250kg by 2022.

The government’s vision is to make Bangladesh a developed country by 2041, which indicates the construction industry still has a lot of work to do and so do the cement manufacturers in coming decades.