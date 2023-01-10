US-Bangla to add ‘wide-body Airbus A-330’ in its fleet

Flights to different destination of Saudi Arabia will reduce the transit cost of Bangladeshi passengers, said the airlines.
Currently, US-Bangla operates international flights to Kolkata, Male, Dubai, Sharjah, Muscat, Doha, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Chennai and Guangzhou while it runs flights to all seven domestic destinations from the capital Dhaka.
The US-Bangla fleet currently has a total of 17 aircraft including seven Boeing 737-800, seven ATR 72-600 aircraft and three Dash 8-Q400.
Moreover, US-Bangla plans to add one ATR 72-600 and a Boeing 737-800 aircraft to its fleet this month, the release added.