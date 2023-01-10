Local

US-Bangla to add ‘wide-body Airbus A-330’ in its fleet

US-Bangla airlines, one of the country’s private carrier, has decided to add new generation wide-body aircraft Airbus 330 to operate flights to different destinations in the Saudi Arabia that hosts largest expatriate Bangladeshi community, BSS reports.

Initially, the airlines will procure two A-330 aircraft with seating capacity of 436 each in May next, a press release, issued by the airlines, said Monday.

From June, with these wide-body aircraft, the airlines planed to operate flights to Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam routes from and to Dhaka for fulfilling demands of increasing numbers of Umrah pilgrims along with Bangladeshi expatriates to different destinations in the Saudi Arabia.

Flights to different destination of Saudi Arabia will reduce the transit cost of Bangladeshi passengers, said the airlines.

Currently, US-Bangla operates international flights to Kolkata, Male, Dubai, Sharjah, Muscat, Doha, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Chennai and Guangzhou while it runs flights to all seven domestic destinations from the capital Dhaka.

The US-Bangla fleet currently has a total of 17 aircraft including seven Boeing 737-800, seven ATR 72-600 aircraft and three Dash 8-Q400.

Moreover, US-Bangla plans to add one ATR 72-600 and a Boeing 737-800 aircraft to its fleet this month, the release added.

