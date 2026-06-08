TECNO brings Google AI Plus free for users in Bangladesh
Users to enjoy 2TB Cloud Storage, Gemini AI in Gmail, Smart Study Tools, and Advanced AI Image Editing.
AI-driven global technology brand TECNO is bringing a smarter AI experience to users in Bangladesh by offering eligible TECNO smartphone users three months of Google AI Plus at no additional cost, reports a press release.
Through this collaboration, TECNO users will gain access to some of Google’s latest AI-powered tools and premium services designed to make everyday productivity, creativity, and communication more seamless.
The offer allows eligible users to enjoy premium Google AI features including 2TB of cloud storage, Gemini AI integration in Gmail, advanced AI-powered image generation and editing with Nano Banana 2, and smarter personalised learning support through Gemini and NotebookLM.
The initiative reflects TECNO’s growing focus on delivering practical AI experiences that go beyond hardware and add real value to users’ daily lives.
The offer covers TECNO's flagship devices including the CAMON 50 Ultra 5G, CAMON 50, POVA Curve 2 5G, SPARK 50 5G, SPARK 50 and SPARK GO 3 all of which have gained substantial popularity among Bangladeshi consumers.
Starting from 14 May, 2026, eligible customers can redeem this offer through a simple OTA update and access the Gemini app or Google One app to claim their free trial.
Globally, TECNO continues to position itself as a key player in AI innovation through partnerships and ecosystem development showcased at international platforms including MWC 2026. Bringing this Google AI Plus offer to Bangladesh also highlights the company’s commitment to ensuring local users can experience the latest global technology trends.
Eligible TECNO users in Bangladesh can activate the offer through supported devices for a limited time. For more information, users can visit TECNO Bangladesh’s official website or follow TECNO Bangladesh on its official social media platforms.