TECNO brings Google AI Plus free for users in Bangladesh

AI-driven global technology brand TECNO is bringing a smarter AI experience to users in Bangladesh by offering eligible TECNO smartphone users three months of Google AI Plus at no additional cost, reports a press release.

Through this collaboration, TECNO users will gain access to some of Google’s latest AI-powered tools and premium services designed to make everyday productivity, creativity, and communication more seamless.

The offer allows eligible users to enjoy premium Google AI features including 2TB of cloud storage, Gemini AI integration in Gmail, advanced AI-powered image generation and editing with Nano Banana 2, and smarter personalised learning support through Gemini and NotebookLM.