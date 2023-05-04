Banglalink retains growth momentum in Q1

Banglalink has continued its growth momentum with strong performance in the first quarter of 2023 and posted a 17.7 per cent rise in revenue, compared to the previous year’s same month.

According to its parent company VEON, Banglalink's total revenue for the quarter rose to Tk 1,4.62 billion.

The achievement has been attributed to Banglalink's superior network speed, expanding coverage and innovative digital services that have consistently delivered attractive value propositions to its customers, read a press release.