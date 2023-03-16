Local

Centro, Textile Today join hands to hold Textile Talent Hunt

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Executives of Centro Tex and Textile Today pose after signing an MoU on 13 March.Courtesy

Centro Tex Limited has joined hands with Textile Today to hold the 8th season of Textile Talent Hunt across the country, with a view to promoting innovations in the apparel sector.

The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard on 13 March. They would jointly organise the event for the upcoming transformation of the industry through discovering the future transformation leaders, read a press release.

According to the release, at least 100 selected transformation leaders will prepare innovation projects through practically tested transformation model in the competition.

Tareq Amin, founder and CEO of Textile Today; and Nicolas Anton, chief operating officer (COO) of Centro Tex Ltd; signed the MoU on behalf of their organisations.

Sayedul Hassan, AGM, and Aysha Farjana, senior executive of Centro Tex attended the MoU signing ceremony where Amzad Hossain Monir, head of business development; Eousup Novee, GM (HR and Strategy); and Akhi Akter, managing editor of Textile Today were also present.

