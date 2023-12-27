Kazi Farms Kitchen wins Best Brand Award in frozen food category

Kazi Farms Kitchen has once again secured the prestigious 'Best Brand Award-2023' in the frozen food category, marking its second consecutive win.
According to a press release, the award was conferred at the 15th Best Brand Award programme, organised by Bangladesh Brand Forum, held 23 December at Pan Pacific Sonargaon in Dhaka.
The CEO of Kazi Food Industries Limited, Tanvir Haider Chaudhury, accompanied by other high-ranking officials, received the award at the programme.
Expressing his elation, the Kazi Food CEO said, "We are determined to ensure quality food products at the consumers' doorsteps."