First blockchain-based cross-border remittance service launched in Bangladesh

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, CEO of Standard Chartered Bank, Bangladesh said, “Remittance is an important driver of our economy, contributing vital foreign currency to the national exchequer while supporting the livelihoods of millions of families. With our partners bKash, Valyou and Ant Group, we are delighted to be able to introduce a new-generation technological solution that will make the remittance experience simple and faster, by presenting the service available 24×7, including from the convenience of the remitters mobile phone.”

Kamal Quadir, CEO of bKash Limited said, “This partnership will give seamless remittance sending experience to the Bangladeshi expatriates there who can now send money from their digital wallets in Malaysia to a bKash account in Bangladesh through Standard Chartered Bank. After receiving money, the recipients can easily cash out from 240,000 nearby agent points across the country and also avail a wide range of other bKash services.”