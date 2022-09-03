Banglalink SDG Hackathon 'Code for a Cause' finale held

Taimur Rahman, chief corporate and regulatory affairs officer, Banglalink, Huseyin Turker, chief technology and information officer, Banglalink, Mohit Kapoor, digital business director, Banglalink, Abdul Muqit Ahmed, digital services director, Toffee and other high officials of Banglalink were present at the event.
Brig Gen Md Nasim Parvez, director general, Systems and Services Division, Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) graced the event as the Chief Guest.
Young problem solvers from across the country participated in Banglalink SDG Hackathon through online applications.
Based on the prototype solutions they submitted, a total of 15 teams were selected and invited to the 24-hour hackathon event to develop and pitch digital ideas on solving SDG problems related to corporate culture, quality education, climate action, gender equality, entertainment, and gaming.
Team Electric, Team Ubermensch, and Team FarmEx were declared as champion, first runner-up and second runner-up respectively for their innovative digital ideas.
The three winning teams were awarded exciting prizes and exclusive partnership opportunities with Banglalink such as monetizing their apps through AppLink. They will get networking opportunities with ecosystem stakeholders as well.
Brig Gen Md Nasim Parvez, director general, Systems and Services Division, BTRC, said, “It is a great pleasure to see so many talented young app developers coming up with innovative concepts that can contribute to the development of our tech industry. With initiatives like Banglalink SDG Hackathon, we can hope for a brighter and more sustainable future. I wish you all the participants a brighter future ahead.”
Taimur Rahman, chief corporate and regulatory affairs officer, Banglalink, said, "One of the most effective ways to find innovative solutions to SDG challenges is to engage young minds with the problem-solving processes. Banglalink has been successfully organizing this program with this objective for the last few years. I congratulate the winners and wish that they will continue to bring innovative solutions with this dedication and enthusiasm that would benefit the country and society as a whole.
Banglalink will continue to empower innovative minds through such initiatives.