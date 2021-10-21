Tamim becomes brand ambassador of Nagad

From now on, customers of Nagad will be able to win a motorbike every day by doing cash-in or adding money, carrying out a mobile recharge and taking part in the T20 quiz. Besides, the first five users will get a bonus of up to Taka 100 every minute, said a press release.
Recently Tamim Iqbal has signed an agreement with Nagad at its head office where Nagad managing director Tanvir A Mishuk, chief executive officer Rahel Ahmed, executive director Niaz Morshed Elite and executive director Maruful Islam Jhalak were present on the occasion.
Tamim Iqbal said, “I am happy to be associated with Nagad. This is one of the most popular mobile financial services in the country. I have been using Nagad wallet for a long time. The registration process is very easy and hassle-free. The services are also affordable and readily available.”
Tanvir A Mishuk, managing director of Nagad, said, “It is a matter of great joy that a world-famous cricketer will be with Nagad during the people’s journey for change through mobile financial service. We are very happy to have him and hope that Tamim Iqbal will spread more amazement in the days to come and encourage us to take Nagad to a new height.”
Meanwhile, on the occasion of the ongoing T20 World Cup, Nagad has launched a campaign for customers to win motorbikes and get bonus every day.
For this, customers need to add a minimum of Taka 1,000 as cash-in from the uddakta point or add at least Taka 1,000 from Visa or MasterCard card of any bank between 10:00 am and 9:59 pm.
Under this campaign, the first five people will get bonus Taka 100 per minute. The campaign will run till 14 November, 2021.
If customers want to win a motorbike under the campaign, they will have to carry out any amount of mobile recharge and play the T20 quiz on the Nagad app or through card cash-in Taka 1,000 or above.
The three tasks have to be completed on the same day. Based on the highest score in the T20 quiz, one customer can win a motorbike every day.