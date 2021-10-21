Tamim becomes brand ambassador of Nagad

Tamim Iqbal, captain of the One Day International cricket team of Bangladesh, has been made the brand ambassador of Nagad, the world’s fastest-growing mobile financial service, BSS reports.

Tamim will be seen in various promotional activities of the company as a brand ambassador under the contract with the mobile financial service.

Marking the announcement of appointing one of the best cricketers in the world as the brand ambassador, Nagad also announced an interesting campaign for its customers targeting the T20 World Cup.