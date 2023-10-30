BAT, GP among 7 Bangladeshi companies in Bloomberg’s sustainability list

Seven Bangladeshi companies have been reportedly named in Bloomberg's sustainability list of more than 16,000 global corporations, said a press release.
These companies have been placed on the prestigious list based on their strong performance in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives. They are Grameenphone, British American Tobacco (BAT) Bangladesh, Marico Bangladesh, BRAC Bank, IDLC Finance, Square Pharmaceuticals, and Walton Hi-Tech Industries.
A leading global ESG rating organisation, Bloomberg assesses firms by selecting pertinent, measurable data from their standard sustainability reports. This evaluation is important for making their investment decisions.
Among the Bangladeshi firms, Grameenphone received the highest score (39.6), followed by BAT Bangladesh which holds the second position with a score of 35.4 while Marico Bangladesh, is close behind in third place with a score of 34.9. BRAC Bank Limited holds a score of 33.1, IDLC Finance 31.1, Square Pharmaceuticals 26, and Walton 23.7.
“Beyond merely pioneering initiatives, BAT Bangladesh takes pride in its significant impact on reshaping the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) landscape within the country,” Sudesh Peter, head of Legal and External Affairs, BAT Bangladesh, stated.
He added, “BAT Bangladesh's legacy spans 113 years, marked by a dedicated focus on sustainable value generation for both shareholders and society. From the beginning, the company has stood as a steadfast partner of the nation, actively contributing to its sustainable progress.”