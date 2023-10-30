BAT, GP among 7 Bangladeshi companies in Bloomberg’s sustainability list

Seven Bangladeshi companies have been reportedly named in Bloomberg's sustainability list of more than 16,000 global corporations, said a press release.

These companies have been placed on the prestigious list based on their strong performance in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives. They are Grameenphone, British American Tobacco (BAT) Bangladesh, Marico Bangladesh, BRAC Bank, IDLC Finance, Square Pharmaceuticals, and Walton Hi-Tech Industries.