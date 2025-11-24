City Group’s ‘Tutti Twist’ chewing gum brings bubble-filled fun to Dhaka streets

City Group’s newly launched Tutti Twist chewing gum has rolled out a vibrant on-ground campaign across Dhaka, turning everyday city spots into pockets of fun, colour, and spontaneity.

As part of the activation, City Group distributed 1,500 Tutti Twist–branded balloons with small goodie bags at some of the capital’s most popular hangout zones, including Gulshan-2, Rabindra Sarobar (Dhanmondi), Shadhinata Chattar (300 ft), Versity Chattar (Diabari), and Aftabnagar (East West University).

“With Tutti Twist, we wanted to bring something light, colourful and joyful to the streets of Dhaka,” said Abu Jafar Mohd. Nayeem, director-confectionery, City Group. “This campaign is about more than sampling — it’s about creating small, happy moments people can remember and share.