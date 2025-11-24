City Group’s ‘Tutti Twist’ chewing gum brings bubble-filled fun to Dhaka streets
City Group’s newly launched Tutti Twist chewing gum has rolled out a vibrant on-ground campaign across Dhaka, turning everyday city spots into pockets of fun, colour, and spontaneity.
As part of the activation, City Group distributed 1,500 Tutti Twist–branded balloons with small goodie bags at some of the capital’s most popular hangout zones, including Gulshan-2, Rabindra Sarobar (Dhanmondi), Shadhinata Chattar (300 ft), Versity Chattar (Diabari), and Aftabnagar (East West University).
“With Tutti Twist, we wanted to bring something light, colourful and joyful to the streets of Dhaka,” said Abu Jafar Mohd. Nayeem, director-confectionery, City Group. “This campaign is about more than sampling — it’s about creating small, happy moments people can remember and share.
To amplify the experience, some of Bangladesh’s most popular digital creators joined the campaign on different days as special guests, including Rakin Absar, Sabnam Faria, Raba Khan, Shoumik & Zohra, and Mumtaheena Toya.
They engaged with fans on-ground, posed with Tutti Twist balloons, and shared their own fun moments.
Simple contest, big reward
Everyone who received a Tutti Twist balloon was invited to take part in a special contest by taking a photo with the Tutti Twist balloon and joining the campaign as instructed at the spots (such as posting or submitting their photo through the announced mechanics).
From these participants, two winners will be selected to receive a trip to Cox’s Bazar, turning a single bubble-filled moment into a memorable beach getaway.
“Young people today connect deeply with experiences,” added Kazi Mamunur Rashid, DGM-confectionery, City Group. “A playful balloon, a piece of gum, a fun photo with friends — and now, possibly a beach trip. That’s exactly the kind of energy Tutti Twist stands for: playful, lighthearted, and full of pink energy. In the hands of our consumers and influencers, Tutti Twist won’t just be a product; it will represent what Tutti Twist really means — a sweet break, a playful shake, the pink dot in the middle of a black line.”