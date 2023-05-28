Nagad poised to make profit by 2025

Riding on ongoing investments, efforts to scale operations using state-of-the-art technologies, acquiring more customers and merchants, and thus expanding the financial outreach, Nagad is poised to become a profitable venture by 2025, reports BSS.

The country's fastest-growing MFS carrier of the Bangladesh Post Office will see its annual losses coming down at only Tk 50 million in 2024 before it moves into profitability in 2025, when its net profit is projected to reach Tk 280 million, according to financial projections for Nagad Limited in a prospectus submitted recently to Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).