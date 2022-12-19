Victory Day: Up to 22 pc cashback on Nagad payments

Nagad users can also avail of this cashback on purchases of electronics products and gadgets from brands such as Walton, Rangs, Rayans, Jamuna Electronics, Samsung, Xiaomi, Star Tech, Vision Electronics, and Transcom Digital.
There is also a cashback of up to 22 per cent on the purchase of lifestyle products from brands such as Bata, Apex, Bay Emporium, Lotto, Top Ten, Bishwo Rang, Gentle Park, Sailor, Artisan and SaRa Lifestyle.
Besides, customers will also get cashback on Nagad payments for food items bought from specific restaurants, including KFC, BFC, Burger King, Tasty Treat, Madchef, Cheese, Pagla Baburchi, Pizza Hut and Star Kabab.
There is also a Tk 100 cashback offer for Nagad users while making a minimum grocery purchase of Tk 1,500 from selected super shops, including Shwapno and Meena Bazar.
Also, customers can enjoy up to 16 percent instant cashback on purchases from selected pharmacies, such as Lazz Pharma, Tamanna Pharmacy and Arogga.