Victory Day: Up to 22 pc cashback on Nagad payments

Mobile financial services provider Nagad has come up with a cashback or discount of up to 22 per cent on purchases of goods from around 6,000 outlets of 300 different brands to celebrate Victory Day.

Customers can enjoy this offer on the purchase of groceries, lifestyle products, furniture and accessories, electronics and food from restaurants from physical stores and online.

The campaign “Utshober Khushi Nagad-e Beshi,” launched on 15 December, will continue till 31 December.