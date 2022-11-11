Nagad holds workshop to promote breast cancer awareness

Provident Health acted as a programme partner of Nagad to provide them with information about the prevention, screening tests for early detection, and treatment of breast cancer.
Physicians at the workshop said breast cancer is the leading cancer for women in Bangladesh.
According to the World Health Organisation, one in every eight women in the world is at risk of developing breast cancer in the course of their life. About 20,000 women are diagnosed with this cancer every year.
However, 50 per cent of them have every chance of cure if diagnosed early and treated appropriately, said physicians at Nagad’s workshop.
Shaharear Sayeed, director of human resource and administration at Nagad said, “Dedicated in-house doctors come to our office every week to conduct health tests of our employees and make them aware of various diseases.”
“They also regularly conduct workshops on breast cancer to make everyone aware of it.”