upay signs deal with Titas Gas to facilitate prepaid bill payment

Mobile financial service provider upay has signed an agreement with Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited (TGTDCL) to facilitate prepaid meter bill payment/prepaid card recharge through upay.

Emon Kalyan Dutta, chief sales & service officer, and Md Eaqub Khan, company secretary of TGTDCL signed the agreement recently.

Rezaul Hossain, managing director & CEO of upay, and Md Haronur Rashid Mullah, managing director of TGTDCL were present during the signing ceremony held at the head office of TGTDCL in the city, said a media release on Sunday.