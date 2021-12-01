upay wins fintech innovation award for its multi-wallet feature

Multiple wallets include a common primary wallet, salary wallet, remittance wallet and disbursement wallet. Charges are less than Tk. 14 per Tk 1,000 for different wallets and in cases it is free of cost.

Customer can track the source of the funds in his/her wallet and make remittance, salary, disbursement cash out charge at different rates from our agent point to ATM booth instead of cashing out at a single rate, said the MD and CEO of upay.

upay is the mobile financial service brand of UCB Fintech Company Limed, a subsidiary of the United Commercial Bank. upay launched its operation on 17 March, 2021. Since launching upay has gained three million registered customers. It has also 100,000 agent network across the country.