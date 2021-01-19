US-Bangla’s daily Dhaka-Dubai-Dhaka flight from 1 Feb

US-Bangla, the largest private airline in Bangladesh, is going to start flights to Dubai from 1 February 2021. US-Bangla will operate seven flights in a week from Dhaka to Dubai- on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday the flight will start for Dubai from Dhaka at 06.30pm and will reach there at 10.00pm. The flight will start for Dhaka from Dubai at 11:30pm on every scheduled day and will reach Dhaka at 06.00am on next day.

Every Tuesday the flight will start for Dubai from Dhaka at 05.30pm and will reach there at 09.00pm. The flight will start for Dhaka from Dubai at 10:30pm on every scheduled day and will reach Dhaka at 05.00am on next day. Every Wednesday the flight will start for Dubai from Dhaka at 03.55pm and will reach there at 07.25pm.