Guardian Life Insurance Ltd inks agreement with BRAC Healthcare

In recent times, many people in the country lack insurance coverage due to the current generation's reluctance to save for the future. Despite such grim realities, many people of the country are still out of the coverage of insurance services.

Guardian Life Insurance Limited has recently signed a strategic partnership agreement with BRAC Healthcare to address this problem and make the process of buying insurance policies and related services easier.

The partnership has been made keeping in mind the growing demand for micro health insurance policies in the country. From now onwards, BRAC Healthcare will be able to sell Guardian Life Insurance’s policies and other services through the digital platform to its registered members, making the process of buying insurance more convenient than ever before. Besides, this partnership will play an important role in bringing more people under insurance coverage.