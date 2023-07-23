Shanta Securities launches share trading App ‘Shanta EasyTrade’

Shanta Securities Limited, one of the leading brokerage houses in the stock market, launched the trading app, ‘Shanta EasyTrade’ on Sunday, reports news agency UNB.
Using this application empowers both existing and new investors with the ability to conveniently monitor market conditions, compare options, and execute trades from anywhere, at any time, said Quazi Assaduzzaman, chief executive officer of Shanta Securities Limited.
Harnessing over a year of meticulous development, Shanta Securities Ltd. has created a robust platform that caters to the evolving needs of stock market participants, he said.
With Shanta EasyTrade, users can effortlessly navigate the complexities of the stock market, ensuring a seamless and rewarding trading experience, he said.
Shanta EasyTrade is optimistic to set a new standard in online trading in Bangladesh. The app can be downloaded from both Google Play Store and App Store.
Shanta Securities is operating share trading with a large number of clients in the Dhaka Stock Exchange since 2014.