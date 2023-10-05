City Bank wins ADB’s award for fifth time

City Bank has once again been named the ‘Leading Partner Bank in Bangladesh’ at the Trade and Supply Chain Finance Program (TSCFP) Awards 2023 organized by Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The award came in recognition of City Bank being the most active partner bank measured by the number of trade finance transactions recorded in Bangladesh in collaboration with ADB in last fiscal year.

With this year’s award, the bank has been honoured with ‘Leading Partner Bank’ accolade for consecutively 4th year. Prior to that, in 2019, the bank won the ‘Momentum Award’ for the highest growth in transactions partnered with ADB.