bKash 'Auto Pay' enables users to pay bills, send money easily

Bimal Krishna, a bank official, was in an urgent meeting at the office, while his wife and children had been trying to reach him over the phone repeatedly. They were desperate as suddenly the electricity at the house went off.

Bimal had to wait for the meeting to finish. Post the meeting he not only paid the electricity bill but also activated the 'Auto Pay' option of the bKash app. Next time he does not have to worry as the electricity bill will be automatically paid.

A press release reads, customers will not have to remember the time of upcoming transactions from now on. The transaction will automatically be completed at the preferred time.

This ensures seamless smooth transactions without the fear of being forgotten or delayed. On top of that, the sender will not have to go through various steps every time they transact.