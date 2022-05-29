Vivo launches flagship smartphone X80 5G

Professional imaging features with ZEISS
X80 has been launched to offer cinematic style video modes in collaboration with ZEISS. The new ZEISS Cinematic Video Bokeh feature creates oval flares, creating a widescreen cinematic lens effect that can capture highly aesthetic and expressive videos.
X80 5G will capture night scenes wonderfully in conjunction with the ZEISS Superb Night Camera. Pure Night View technology will support the superb night camera to catch the original night look. Rear cameras offer ZEISS T* Coating which enhances light transmission and help to reduce night reflectivity such as flare and ghosting. Sport Mode further enhances X80’s dynamic capabilities with the wonders of Camera Panning. 360° Horizon Leveling Stabilization feature maximizes the stabilization range of each frame to ensure high video quality.
Premium mobile photography
The X80 comes with a 32MP front camera. The rear camera system houses a 50MP Ultra-Sensing Sensor Camera, a 12MP portrait camera, and a new 12MP wide-angle camera. The X80 is also equipped with the latest iteration of vivo’s imaging chip V1+.
Flagship performance
The X80 runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 platform for efficient performance. The device supports 80W FlashCharge, with a 4500mAh large battery that can be fully recharged in 35 minutes.
Immersive gameplay
X80 is equipped with a large X-Axis Linear Motor, supported by vivo’s self-developed vibration algorithm that allows for quiet but powerful scene-based vibration. In addition, X80 is equipped with a Dual Stereo Speaker balanced with powerful bass to improve the overall sound effect, bringing dual speakers to vivo X80 for the first time.
vivo has launched a cutting edged technology AI Gaming Super Resolution on X80 with co-operation of MediaTek. The AI Gaming Super Resolution feature can compress the images of heavy-load high-resolution games to reduce pressure on CPU and GPU, and then enhance the image quality through an AI algorithm.
Sleek design, refreshing aesthetics
X80 is available in two colors: Cosmic Black and Urban Blue. Cosmic Black represents the broad and profound nature of the night sky and the Urban Blue is designed with the color of the light blue sea.