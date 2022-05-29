Vivo launches flagship smartphone X80 5G

Leading smartphone maker vivo launched its flagship smartphone X80 5G in Bangladesh recently, said a press release.

Pre-booking of vivo X80 5G is open at Tk 76,990 now, which will be closed on 6 June. From 7 June, the smartphone will be available on all vivo authorized retail stores.

Sharon, Sales Director, vivo Bangladesh, said, “X80 demonstrates vivo’s constant pursuit of user-oriented innovation and premium mobile imaging technology. In successive collaboration with ZEISS, a global leader in optics and optoelectronics, we are once again delivering excellent experiences to our users in Bangladesh.”’