Vivo slashes price of three smartphones on Pahela Baishakh

Global smartphone brand vivo slashed price of its three smartphones on the occasion of Pahela Baishakh or Bangla New Year, said a press release.

The company reduced the price of vivo V23e model to Tk 25,990 from Tk 27,990, price of vivo Y53s model to Tk 20,990 from Tk 22,990 and price of Y1s model to Tk 8,990 from regular price of Tk 9,990.