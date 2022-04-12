Vivo slashes price of three smartphones on Pahela Baishakh

vivo V23e
vivo's V23e combines one of the industry's top front cameras, along with cutting-edge innovations in autofocus and various portrait modes, including AI Extreme Night Portrait and Multi-Style Portrait.
The new V23e runs on Fun touch OS 12, supported by an 8 GB + 4 GB Extended RAM experience with Extended RAM 2.0, allowing 4GB of memory to be used as RAM whenever necessary, providing a lag-free experience.
vivo Y53s
vivo Y53s comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM and is fitted with a 5,000mAh battery and capable of 33W fast charging. The Y53s has a 16-megapixel front and 64-megapixel main camera on the back. The back-camera system has 2 more cameras, each 2 megapixels.
vivo Y1s
The least expensive of the three, the Y1s has 2 GB RAM and 32 GB ROM. The phone has a 4030mAh battery and available in Olive Black and Aurora Blue colors.
Sales director for vivo Bangladesh Sharon said that the Y series has always been well received by buyers because of high-quality features at affordable prices.
"The vivo Y series phones are unmatched when it comes to affordable phones with good features. Pahela Baishakh is one of the biggest festivals in Bangladesh. And people may look to get new phones on this occasion. We are offering the discount so that consumers can buy great phones for affordable prices," she said.