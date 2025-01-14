realme’s ‘Note 60x’ offers drop protection at exciting price

Smartphone brand realme announced the launch of realme Note 60x, an ultra tough device with drop protection features and 48-month fluency promise, at an undeniable price.

The smartphone features groundbreaking ‘ArmorShell Protection’, designed with eight layers of safety measures, including a durable die-cast aluminum structure, shock-absorbing circuit boards, internal sealing and engineering that provide superior drop resistance and water and dust resistance.

Alongside the ruggedness, realme Note 60x is equipped with a stunning 6.7-inch display which offers vivid and smooth visuals and optimal clarity even in bright sunlight. Additionally, its Eye Comfort Mode reduces blue light, making the display comfortable for extended viewing sessions.

Additionally, the smartphone offers a powerful 5000mAh battery, delivering up to 48 days of standby time on a single charge. Powered by an octa-core processor, the device ensures efficient and seamless performance for multitasking and everyday use of the users.

On top of these, the phone maintains a slim and lightweight design which is extremely handy.

Users can now purchase realme Note 60x, with 4GB+8GB Dynamic RAM and 64GB ROM, from authorised realme retailers and online platforms across the country at Tk 10,999.