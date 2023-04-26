Huawei switches to MetaERP

Huawei announced that it has replaced the legacy ERP system with its MetaERP system over which it has full control, said a press release.

Recently, Huawei hosted the MetaERP Award Ceremony to recognize the individuals and teams who made critical contributions to this project.

The event titled "Heroes Fighting to Cross the Dadu River" was held at the company's Xi Liu Bei Po Village Campus in Dongguan, China.

ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) is the most critical enterprise management IT system. Huawei introduced the MRP (Manufacturing Resource Planning) II system in 1996, and later expanded to the ERP system with several iterative upgrades.