Microsoft to take startups in Bangladesh from idea to unicorn

Microsoft launched its Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub in Bangladesh, continuing its mission to fuel innovation amongst ambitious startups in Asia who are eager to make their mark on the global stage, said a press release.

Microsoft for Startups Founder’s Hub is a new and truly borderless platform tailored to give wings to the boundless ambitions of startup founders, offering them resources to help them turn their ideas into reality.

With more than $300,000 worth of benefits available for startups through the platform, Founder’s Hub caters to anyone with a dream, no funding required.