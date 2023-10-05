Rapper Ali Hasan performs in Toffee World Cup music video

The music video is centered on Toffee's "real live-streaming experience." Viewers can enjoy the song on Toffee's social media platforms. The digital streaming platform enable cricket enthusiasts from across the country to enjoy all the matches of the world's most prestigious cricket tournament on any network.

Muhammad Abul Khair Chowdhury, marketing deputy director at Toffee, Banglalink, said, "Toffee is known for its cutting-edge technology and seamless streaming capabilities. We are delighted to release the music video to showcase Toffee’s streaming superiority contextually and creatively. Moreover, we hope it will add to the craze of World Cup celebrations across the country."