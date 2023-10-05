Rapper Ali Hasan performs in Toffee World Cup music video

Toffee unveiled a new rap music video, titled "Toffee-te Cricket Bishwo Cup Dekhbe Bangladesh (Bangladesh will enjoy Cricket World Cup in Toffee)", on Thursday, to amplify the World Cup celebration.
The song is performed by emerging rapper Ali Hasan in a music video directed by Arafat Mohsin Nidhi, according to a press release.
The music video is centered on Toffee's "real live-streaming experience." Viewers can enjoy the song on Toffee's social media platforms. The digital streaming platform enable cricket enthusiasts from across the country to enjoy all the matches of the world's most prestigious cricket tournament on any network.
Muhammad Abul Khair Chowdhury, marketing deputy director at Toffee, Banglalink, said, "Toffee is known for its cutting-edge technology and seamless streaming capabilities. We are delighted to release the music video to showcase Toffee’s streaming superiority contextually and creatively. Moreover, we hope it will add to the craze of World Cup celebrations across the country."
In addition to live sports coverage, Toffee offers a wide range of content, including TV series, dramas, web series, TV channels, and user-generated content, as part of their commitment to continue as the best entertainment platform in the country.
The Toffee App is available on the Google Play Store for Android device users and on the App Store for iOS users.