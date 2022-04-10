Walton brings new Printon printers

Priced at Tk 16,750, Printon PMF22 has multi-tasking facilities – users can print, scan and photocopy.
Priced at Tk 11,750, Printon PS22 model printer is designed for printing only.
The main features of Walton printers are 22 (A4) to 23 (letter) ppm print speed, 1200X1200 Dpi resolution, 600 MHZ processor and 128MB of memory with USB cable connection and wireless printing.
Walton has also released printer toners for both devices.
Walton PCBA Chief Business Officer Md Touhidur Rahman Rad said: “We are producing and marketing PCB and PCBA commercially after meeting our own demand.”
The company is also manufacturing customised PCB and PCBA as per the demands of the electronics, electrical and technology entrepreneurs of the country.
The second unit of the motherboard plant has been set up to meet the growing demand and can install 72,000 components per hour, Touhidur said.
Walton PCB and PCBA are being used in electrical devices including computers, televisions, remote controls, LED lights, mobile phone chargers, UPS, fans and switch sockets.