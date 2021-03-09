Walton hosts 'Meet the Dreamer' in Cox's Bazar

Walton has organised a conference titled "Walton Meet the Dreamer" for its officials and employees at a Cox's Bazar hotel, reports UNB.

Thousands of sales executives, members of Walton Hi-Tech Industries board of directors and senior executives joined the conference on Sunday. Walton Plaza Sales and Development arranged the event.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries directors SM Ashraful Alam, SM Mahbubul Alam and managing director engineer Golam Murshed inaugurated the conference with fireworks.

Walton Hi-Tech directors Zakia Sultana and Nishat Tasnim Shuchi; additional managing director Abul Bashar Hawlader; and deputy managing directors Nazrul Islam Sarker, Eva Rizwana Nilu, Amdadul Hoque Sarker, Humayun Kabir and Alamgir Alam Sarkar were present on the occasion.