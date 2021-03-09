Walton hosts 'Meet the Dreamer' in Cox's Bazar

Walton has organised a conference titled "Walton Meet the Dreamer" for its officials and employees at a Cox's Bazar hotel, reports UNB.
Thousands of sales executives, members of Walton Hi-Tech Industries board of directors and senior executives joined the conference on Sunday. Walton Plaza Sales and Development arranged the event.
Walton Hi-Tech Industries directors SM Ashraful Alam, SM Mahbubul Alam and managing director engineer Golam Murshed inaugurated the conference with fireworks.
Walton Hi-Tech directors Zakia Sultana and Nishat Tasnim Shuchi; additional managing director Abul Bashar Hawlader; and deputy managing directors Nazrul Islam Sarker, Eva Rizwana Nilu, Amdadul Hoque Sarker, Humayun Kabir and Alamgir Alam Sarkar were present on the occasion.
Walton Digi-Tech deputy managing director Liakat Ali, Walton Plaza chief executive officer Mohammad Rayhan; Walton Hi-Tech executive directors SM Zahid Hasan Tanvir Rahman, Ariful Ambia, Firoj Alam, and Amin Khan also joined the event.
To strengthen the steady growth in sales of Walton products this year after overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic, the company provided important guidelines on business strategies for its employees during the conference, read a press release.