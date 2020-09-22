Walton share trade to debut on 23 Sept

Walton Hi-Tech Industries share trade is set to debut on 23 September in the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), UNB reports.

The electronics giant took the decision recently in board meetings of the stock exchanges in Dhaka and Chittagong, said a press release.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries’ Company secretary Partha Protim Das said, ‘The capital market investors are very much longing for Walton Shares. They will be happy with its share trade debut.”

“Walton will strongly focus on the fulfilment of the investors’ desires.”, he added.