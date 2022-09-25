US-Bangla Airlines wins best domestic airlines award

The Bangladesh Monitor, one of the travel related fortnights of Bangladesh, awarded US-Bangla for maintaining stability in-flight service, number of passengers on domestic routes, on-time departures, number of flights and increased connectivity in the country’s air routes.

Managing director of US-Bangla Airlines Mohammed Abdullah Al Mamun received the award from the chief guest of the ceremony, state minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism, Md Mahbub Ali were present at the award giving ceremony held on Friday in the capital..