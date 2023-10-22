BRAC Bank launches Digital Corner at Branch  

Sabbir Hossain, Deputy Managing Director & COO, BRAC Bank, formally inaugurated Digital Corner at Badda Branch in Dhaka on 18 October, 2023. Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, Head of Branches; Nazmur Rahim, Head of Alternate Banking Channels; A.K.M.Tareq, Senior Zonal Head; Ali Talukder, Head of Branch Digital Transformation, and senior officials of the bank attended the inauguration ceremony.

At the Digital Corner, customers can avail eKYC for account opening and get support from the officials for understanding Digital Banking facilities.

They can gain hands-on experience with all the Digital capabilities of BRAC Bank at the booth.