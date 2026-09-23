8,500 hired at Islami Bank without exams, irregularities also revealed

After taking control of Islami Bank in 2017, S Alam Group recruited 8,542 officers and employees without any job advertisement or examination.

Candidates were asked to submit their resumes in special boxes kept at the Patiya residence and Asadganj business office of the group's chairman, Saiful Alam (S. Alam).

In most cases, there were no competitive written or oral examinations.

The findings were revealed in a Bangladesh Bank investigation report. The report states that out of 10,832 people recruited at Islami Bank between 2017 to 5 August 2024, nearly 75 per cent or 8,099 were residents of Chattogram district.

Among them, 5,148 were from S Alam's home upazila Patiya. This means nearly 48 per cent of the bank's total recruitment during this period came from a single upazila.