Edison partners with TAILG to introduce electric vehicles in Bangladesh
Edison Technologies Limited, a sister concern of Edison Group, has announced a partnership with TAILG GROUP to introduce electric two and three wheeler vehicles in Bangladesh.
This collaboration marks a significant step in the country's journey towards sustainable transportation solutions, said a press release.
Under the agreement, TAILG will provide expertise and support in launching two and three-wheel electric vehicles tailored to meet the needs of the Bangladesh market.
"As a pioneering force in Bangladesh's technological landscape, Edison Group is committed to driving innovation and sustainability," said Aminur Rashid. "Our partnership with TAILG Group signifies our dedication to revolutionizing the automotive industry in Bangladesh by introducing eco-friendly transportation options.”
TAILG is a prominent manufacturer of electric bicycles, motorcycles, and tricycles in China and the second-biggest supplier in the international market. Currently, they are operating in 90 countries and have 11 manufacturing plants and 8,000 employees.
With this partnership, Edison Group aims to contribute to the nation's efforts to combat climate change, promote a greener future, and ultimately significantly lower the cost of running vehicles.
"We are thrilled to collaborate with Edison Group to bring EV to Bangladesh," said Yingsheng Chen from TAILG. "With our combined expertise and resources, we are confident in our ability to provide innovative and sustainable mobility solutions that will positively impact the lives of Bangladesh's citizens."