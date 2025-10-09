GP and Sumash Tech collaborate to expand accessibility of digital solutions
Grameenphone, the country’s leading telecommunications service provider, has entered into a strategic collaboration with Sumash Tech Ltd, one of the most trusted names in premium gadget electronics retail.
The partnership aims to make Grameenphone’s future-fit products more widely available across reputed electronics outlets, while bringing added value for customers through exclusive voucher benefits, reports a press release.
As part of this initiative, Grameenphone Alo’s smart IoT solutions, including CC cameras and Vehicle Tracking Systems (VTS), along with Grameenphone’s core telecom products such as pocket routers, SIM cards, and data packs, will now be available at 15 Sumash Tech stores nationwide to ensure customers have easier access to the company’s advanced suite of digital and connectivity solutions.
Additionally, customers purchasing eligible products at 10 selected Grameenphone Centers will receive Sumash Tech vouchers worth up to Tk 5,000, redeemable at designated Sumash Tech outlets.
To formalise the partnership, a signing ceremony was recently held at GPHouse in Bashundhara in the presence of Farha Naz Zaman, Chief Marketing Officer; Nafees Anwar Choudhury, Head of Brand & Market Communication; Abdulla Al Mahmud, Head of Customer Service; and Sk. Iftekhar Ahmed, Head of Distribution from Grameenphone, along with Abu Sayeed Piash, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director and Md. Rasedul Alam Rafi Khan, Head of Marketing, from Sumash Tech, as well as other senior officials from both organisations.
Farha Naz Zaman, Chief Marketing Officer of Grameenphone, said, “At Grameenphone, our customers are at the center of every initiative we take. Through this partnership with Sumash Tech, we look forward to ensuring our valued customers have widespread access to future-ready telecom and digital solutions along with their favorite gadget electronics, all in one trusted destination that complements their digital-first lifestyle.”
Abu Sayeed Piash, CEO & Managing Director of Sumash Tech Ltd, said, “We are delighted to partner with Grameenphone, a brand synonymous with connectivity and innovation. Together, we are enabling customers to enjoy the best of telecom and electronics, supported by exclusive benefits that add real value to their purchases.”
This collaboration reinforces Grameenphone’s position as a smart Telco-Tech enabler by integrating telecom solutions with premium electronics, further enhancing customer experiences through exclusive offers and ensuring accessibility for a wider segment of customers.