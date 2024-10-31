Xiaomi ranks among best 100 companies across world
Xiaomi has once again secured its position among the top 100 global brands in the Interbrand Global Best Brands Ranking 2024.
With the 87th position, Xiaomi continues to reinforce its status as a major global tech player, it said in a press release on Thursday.
For the past 25 years, the Interbrand Global Best Brands Ranking has served as a significant benchmark for global brand excellence, and Xiaomi’s recent achievement is a testament to its ever-growing influence.
According to Inerbrand’s ranking, Xiaomi’s brand value has now reached $8 billion, marking around 10 per cent year-over-year growth and highlighting its resilience in a competitive market.
The company's dedication to creating top-tier products has resonated globally, evident from its sustained climb in rankings over three consecutive years, from 2022 to 2024.
The milestone not only underscores Xiaomi’s dedication to quality and innovation but also reflects its commitment to making high-performance products accessible to consumers worldwide.
Over the years, Xiaomi has consistently pushed boundaries, advancing both design and technology through innovations like its Hyper OS 2, and the world's first electric car SU7, developed by a phone company.
"We are extremely proud to be recognized by Interbrand for our efforts. This achievement highlights not only our dedication to creating world-class products but also the trust and love that millions of Xiaomi fans around the world have shown us," said Ziauddin Chowdhury, country manager of Xiaomi Bangladesh.
The current year has been especially rewarding for Xiaomi, as the brand was also featured on TIME magazine’s “TIME 100 Most Influential Companies” list for the first time in June 2024, reinforcing its position as a leader in the tech industry and its commitment to delivering groundbreaking innovations.