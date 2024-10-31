Xiaomi ranks among best 100 companies across world

Xiaomi has once again secured its position among the top 100 global brands in the Interbrand Global Best Brands Ranking 2024.

With the 87th position, Xiaomi continues to reinforce its status as a major global tech player, it said in a press release on Thursday.

For the past 25 years, the Interbrand Global Best Brands Ranking has served as a significant benchmark for global brand excellence, and Xiaomi’s recent achievement is a testament to its ever-growing influence.