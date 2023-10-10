bKash app referral campaign rewards 43 customers with exciting prizes

Some 43 bKash customers have won refrigerators, smart TVs, sewing machines, standing fans and dinner sets by referring the app to their loved ones in the bKash app referral campaign.
Also for every successful referral during the campaign, every referrer got a one-time bonus of Tk 50, read a press release.
Recently, the prizes were handed over to the winners in an informal ceremony at the bKash head office.
The most successful referrers in various categories were selected for the award in the campaign which took place from 17 May to 30 July.