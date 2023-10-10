ShareTrip rolls out Cricket World Cup campaign with air ticket offer

ShareTrip has partnered with six renowned restaurants in Dhaka and Chattogram for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, to enhance the World Cup experience for its users.

The restaurants are -- Chef's Table, Courtside, ChefMate Lounge, Burgerita, The Arrosto, and Friolento, read a press release.

Air Astra, a newcomer in the aviation sector, joined as the official airline partner for this campaign.