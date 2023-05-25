Grameenphone Experience Center opens at Gulshan 2

Grameenphone opened a state-of-the-art ‘Grameenphone Experience Center’ in Gulshan 2 on Tuesday, said a press release.
Driven by the brand’s 25 years’ commitment to put customers at the heart of every endeavour, the Experience Center has been meticulously designed to fulfil customer demands and queries with utmost convenience. Dedicated teams are made available at the Centre to guide customers through specialized zones, catering to their specific requirements and cutting short on slow-moving queues. Through a visionary approach, Grameenphone has created a unique environment here that offers premium service, cutting-edge technologies, and above all – an unforgettable experience for each visitor.
The new Grameenphone Experience Center, located at Gulshan Avenue, Gulshan 2, hosts a range of exceptional features designed to enhance the customer journey. For example, it has Quick Service Podiums, which are dedicated areas for swift and efficient services, reducing the visitors’ waiting and service times.
There is also an exclusive Consultative Sales and Service Area, where customers receive expert guidance through interactive engagement. Grameenphone is also offering an exclusive lounge space for its premium customers. The luxurious setting will provide specialized care and attention to the operator’s most esteemed and loyal userbase.
The Center also features a device and engagement zone, where customers can explore and interact with future-fit technologies, enriching their digital lifestyles for future-readiness. The Center’s extensive device and accessories inventory showcases a wide selection of authorized products from renowned brands, including Apple, Xiaomi, Oppo, Samsung Vivo, Realme, Fastrack, Amazfit, and many more. The center operations remain active from 10 am to 6 pm, every day of the week except for public holidays.
Centering the new establishment, a panel discussion moderated by Farha Naz Zaman, head of marketing, Grameenphone was also held during the launch, where Ziauddin Chowdhury, country manager, Xiaomi Bangladesh; Halim Pan, head of sales, emerging channel department, OPPO; Shakib Arafat, managing director, Salextra Ltd and Sajjad Hasib, CMO, Grameenphone shared their valuable opinions on the theme – “Future of Telco Retail”. Director General (DG) of Systems & Services (SS) Division, BTRC, Brig. Gen. Md. Nasim Parvez, ndc, afwc, psc, attended the ceremony as the Chief Guest alongside Yasir Azman, CEO, Grameenphone.
Discussions at the event centered around penetration of smartphones to empower marginal population through partnerships between smartphone and operators, the ‘perfect’ fusion of telco and technology at various customer touchpoints, user behavior evolution, shift towards a more digital lifestyle and IoT development and adaptability. With technological advancement and ever-changing customer lifestyle- a shift towards digital platforms, efficient and hassle-free processes, and delivery, more personalized, experiential and virtual, the insightful conversation also shed light on Grameenphone’s role in enabling a smart and futuristic distribution system and customer experience, that will enable the country to achieve it’s ‘Smart Bangladesh’ vision.
Chief guest of the event, Director General (DG) of Systems & Services (SS) Division, BTRC, Brig. Gen. Md. Nasim Parvez, ndc, afwc, psc, said, “As we embark on this journey towards a ‘Smart Bangladesh’, we must recognize that the future of mobile communication services depends on adapting to technological transformation while also catering to the evolving digital needs of the customers. And I believe that this Experience Center will add a significant dimension to that need where customers can easily avail all their necessary services. I appreciate Grameenphone for their commitment to provide superior customer experience and pushing the boundaries of innovation and exploring the uncharted territories of technological possibilities with this new addition.”
“We are thrilled to unveil the new Grameenphone Experience Center, a steppingstone to creating future-fit retail shops and a significant milestone in our journey towards a Smart Bangladesh”, said Yasir Azman, CEO, Grameenphone. “The experience center symbolizes our unwavering commitment to delivering premium and personalized service to our customers evolving digital needs. By combining innovation, convenience, and the most updated technologies, we aim to exceed expectations and create a memorable experience for our customers. As the connectivity partner, we are also relentlessly collaborating with ecosystem players to increase device penetration and minimize the digital divide, upskill youth and create awareness on safe internet usage,” he added.
The early success of the Grameenphone Experience Center is evident, as the waiting times have been significantly reduced from an average of 8.33 minutes to an impressive 4.05 minutes within only a month since its soft launch on 27 March 2023.
The feedback from customers so far has also been positive, affirming the unique impact of this new service hub on their experience. Grameenphone collaborated with one of the country’s finest architectural firms, to materialize this Experience Center into reality.