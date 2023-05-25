Grameenphone Experience Center opens at Gulshan 2

The new Grameenphone Experience Center, located at Gulshan Avenue, Gulshan 2, hosts a range of exceptional features designed to enhance the customer journey. For example, it has Quick Service Podiums, which are dedicated areas for swift and efficient services, reducing the visitors’ waiting and service times.

There is also an exclusive Consultative Sales and Service Area, where customers receive expert guidance through interactive engagement. Grameenphone is also offering an exclusive lounge space for its premium customers. The luxurious setting will provide specialized care and attention to the operator’s most esteemed and loyal userbase.