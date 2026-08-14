Non-farm jobs grow 25pc in a decade, reshaping employment

The number of employment in non-farm economic units in Bangladesh has increased by 25 per cent over a decade. However, this growth is not even across all sectors. While the number of people employed in certain sectors has more than doubled, it has decreased in wholesale and retail trade, one of the country's largest sectors.

According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) "Economic Census 2024 (Volume-2)" report, the total number of employed people in non-farm economic units was 24,500,850 in 2013. By 2024, that number increased to 30,632,661. This means the growth over the decade was 25.03 per cent.

However, the picture varies quite a bit depending on the sector. Manufacturing had the highest number of employed people in 2024. Meanwhile, employment in wholesale and retail trade, one of the largest sectors in 2013, fell by 2.6 per cent over the decade.