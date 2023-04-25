BRAC Bank Reading Cafe holds discussion on Ahmed Sofa's ‘Alatchakra’

BRAC Bank Reading Cafe members discussed the famous liberation war-based novel ‘Alatchakra’ by Bangladesh’s renowned author Ahmed Sofa.
The reading circle was formed by a group of book enthusiasts within the organization who wanted to promote a love of literature and encourage collaboration and critical thinking among their coworkers, said a press release.
It was the second book the members of this reading circle have discussed.
The release also said the creation of the book club aligns with BRAC Bank's commitment to fostering personal and professional growth and improving work culture.
Selim RF Hussain, managing director and CEO of the bank, hoped that the initiative will provide individuals with an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of different perspectives and ideas in literature and promote intellectual curiosity.
Each month, the BRAC Bank Reading Cafe members read one book and discuss various aspects of it. In May, they will read Indian author Bibhutibhusan Bandyopabhyay’s ‘Adarsha Hindu Hotel’ and discuss it at their next gathering.