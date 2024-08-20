Huawei introduces 5 new digital power products in Bangladesh

Huawei has brought five advanced digital power products in Bangladesh at a ceremony held in the capital’s Huawei Bangladesh Academy, according to a press release.

Top officials of Huawei’s Digital Power Department and its EPC (Engineering, Procurement & Constructions) partners in Bangladesh were present at the event.

The products include two inverters, two energy storage systems, and one AI-powered energy management assistant. The newly launched inverters are SUN2000-150K-MG0 and SUN2000-12-25KTL-MB0, and the energy storage systems are 2MWH ESS and LUNA2000-7/14/21-S1. EMMA-A02 has been introduced as the latest AI-powered energy management assistant. This new set of items will immensely help Bangladesh reach its energy goals.