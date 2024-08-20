Huawei introduces 5 new digital power products in Bangladesh
Huawei has brought five advanced digital power products in Bangladesh at a ceremony held in the capital’s Huawei Bangladesh Academy, according to a press release.
Top officials of Huawei’s Digital Power Department and its EPC (Engineering, Procurement & Constructions) partners in Bangladesh were present at the event.
The products include two inverters, two energy storage systems, and one AI-powered energy management assistant. The newly launched inverters are SUN2000-150K-MG0 and SUN2000-12-25KTL-MB0, and the energy storage systems are 2MWH ESS and LUNA2000-7/14/21-S1. EMMA-A02 has been introduced as the latest AI-powered energy management assistant. This new set of items will immensely help Bangladesh reach its energy goals.
At the event, Nixiaopeng, Managing Director of Digital Power at Huawei Bangladesh, said, “We are committed to bringing advanced technologies that exceed the evolving needs of our partners and customers. These five products come with state-of-the-art safety features and optimization for cost efficiency. We believe these products will further solidify the digital power sector in Bangladesh.”
The inverters come with advanced safety features. They have the industry's first device safety PV ground-fault protection that cuts off ground faults within 15 milliseconds during grid connection, ensuring inverter safety.
They also have smart connector temperature detection for real-time monitoring of connector temperature on both the DC and AC sides. This technology will prevent fire incidents with an automatic shutdown in 0.5 seconds if over-temperature is detected.
Additionally, the inverters offer active arc extinguishing for fire prevention with the highest level of AFCI arc protection. It extends the detection range up to 450 meters which is suitable for larger-scale C&I applications. The unique smart string-level disconnect feature allows for intelligent and fast disconnection, ensuring the safety of the DC side. These inverters also reduce total project costs by increasing output power by 50 per cent.
Besides, the SUN2000-12-25KTL-MB0 is a residential hybrid inverter that offers higher power options of 12KW and 25KW, supporting 2 MPPTs/4 inputs and higher input currents of 30A/20A. It also provides a maximum discharge power of 13.2kW/25kW in hybrid scenarios, enhancing its versatility and efficiency.
The LUNA2000-7/14/21-S1 features a module+ architecture with pack-level independent optimization and a 5-layer safety protection system.
EMMA-A02, Huawei's latest AI Energy Management Assistant, offers one-stop management and smart control of residential electrical devices, enhancing efficiency and user experience.
Huawei has been working on renewable energy sector in Bangladesh since 2021. Huawei has formed a dedicated team of 50 personnel to support Bangladesh’s green energy goals. In 2023, Huawei delivered a 100 MW Utility project for distribution to the national grid and Bangladesh's largest and first-ever microgrid with a 22 MWh ESS capacity at Monpura Upazila. Also, Huawei successfully implemented more than 72 Solar Rooftop Projects with its partners.