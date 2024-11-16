HONOR X7c allows users 55 minutes of continuous calls with 2pc battery remaining

The HONOR X7c boasts an exceptional battery life, as it’s powered by a robust 6000mAh Super Durable Battery. This high-capacity battery offers worry-free usage throughout the day, supporting up to 28.5 hours of online streaming or an impressive 21.5 hours of YouTube video playback.

For those unexpected situations when battery life is critical, the HONOR Ultra Power-Saving Mode allows users to make the most of every last percentage – even with just 2 per cent battery remaining, users can still enjoy 55 minutes of continuous calls.

Charging anxiety is a thing of the past with the 35W HONOR SuperCharge technology, which rapidly replenishes the battery via Type-C wired charging.

To serve according to all your needs, the HONOR X7c comes equipped with a generous 256GB of internal storage, providing ample space for years of precious memories.