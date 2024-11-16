HONOR X7c allows users 55 minutes of continuous calls with 2pc battery remaining
HONOR Bangladesh, a leading technology brand, recently unveiled the HONOR X7c, a mid-range smartphone with impressive durability, long battery life, super-large storage, and ultra-clear photography, in the Bangladesh market.
The smartphone was launched on 11 November, and is now available in three colourways – Midnight Black, Forest Green, and Moonlight White – at all HONOR brand and retail shops across from the next day, for Tk 22,999.
Customers who pre-booked the phone received special pre-booking gifts - a winter jacket, a 2-year free service warranty, and Grameenphone exclusive internet offer. Lucky winners will also win a free HONOR X7c as a surprise gift.
For increased toughness, HONOR has implemented an innovative cushioning architecture in HONOR X7c that works in tandem with tempered glass screen protection and significantly boosts the device’s overall impact resistance. The HONOR X7c sets a new benchmark in smartphone durability with its impressive 5-star Drop Resistance rating; thus, users don’t need to worry as this smartphone can withstand the rigors of daily use. This device has earned the prestigious SGS Premium Performance Certification for Drop & Crush Resistance, underscoring its exceptional build quality and resilience.
Moreover, the smartphone’s robust design is further enhanced by an IP64 rating, offering protection against dust and water splashes. Whether it’s accidental drops or exposure to environmental elements, the HONOR X7c is engineered to deliver superior protection, making it a reliable companion for users in various settings and situations.
The HONOR X7c boasts an exceptional battery life, as it’s powered by a robust 6000mAh Super Durable Battery. This high-capacity battery offers worry-free usage throughout the day, supporting up to 28.5 hours of online streaming or an impressive 21.5 hours of YouTube video playback.
For those unexpected situations when battery life is critical, the HONOR Ultra Power-Saving Mode allows users to make the most of every last percentage – even with just 2 per cent battery remaining, users can still enjoy 55 minutes of continuous calls.
Charging anxiety is a thing of the past with the 35W HONOR SuperCharge technology, which rapidly replenishes the battery via Type-C wired charging.
To serve according to all your needs, the HONOR X7c comes equipped with a generous 256GB of internal storage, providing ample space for years of precious memories.
HONOR’s innovative RAM Turbo Technology complements this power efficiency, which effectively provides a 16GB RAM equivalent experience (8GB physical + 8GB virtual), allowing users to multitask effortlessly and swiftly switch between apps.
The HONOR X7c takes mobile photography to new heights with its sophisticated 108MP camera system. This cutting-edge setup is designed to capture life’s most precious moments with exceptional clarity and detail. At the heart of this system is the powerful 108MP main camera, which delivers stunning image quality across a wide range of shooting scenarios.
Other amazing phone specs include a 6.77-inch HD+ 120Hz display and a Snapdragon 685 chipset with 8GB of RAM.
The HONOR X7c offers an immersive viewing experience with its impressive 90.76 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The display supports 16.7 million colours and boasts a crisp 1610 x 720 resolution, ensuring vivid and detailed visuals.
With a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, users can enjoy fluid scrolling and responsive interactions across applications. HONOR has prioritized user comfort by incorporating TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification, reducing eye strain during extended use.