Samsung brings side-by-side refrigerators with SpaceMax technology

Among all of these features, the need for space can be considered a common necessity for all households, especially the ones with large families. It is often seen that a refrigerator that looks big from the outside is unable to hold enough food. This results to the appliance overworking, leading to inefficiency and spoiled foods.

As a solution, many brands are coming up with refrigerators that are offering higher capacities. Among them, Samsung’s Side by Side refrigerators have been garnering a lot of love.

These refrigerators, particularly the RS72 models, are equipped with SpaceMax Technology – ensuring a spacious interior to store all the leftovers and future stock together, according to a press release.