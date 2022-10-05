Samsung brings side-by-side refrigerators with SpaceMax technology

Among all of these features, the need for space can be considered a common necessity for all households, especially the ones with large families. It is often seen that a refrigerator that looks big from the outside is unable to hold enough food. This results to the appliance overworking, leading to inefficiency and spoiled foods.
As a solution, many brands are coming up with refrigerators that are offering higher capacities. Among them, Samsung’s Side by Side refrigerators have been garnering a lot of love.
These refrigerators, particularly the RS72 models, are equipped with SpaceMax Technology – ensuring a spacious interior to store all the leftovers and future stock together, according to a press release.
The SpaceMax Technology on this double-door refrigerator has enabled the walls of the appliance to be much thinner, by using a minimal amount of high-efficiency insulation. Consequently, it accounts for more space for storage without any impact on its external dimensions, while also not compromising on its energy efficiency.
Moreover, the refrigerators come in a sleek and seamless counter-depth design, made to fit the dimensions of existing appliances and cabinetry for a harmonious kitchen interior.
Adding to that, the doors are flat with recessed handles that do not protrude, ensuring a cleaner look. The interior also possesses a large capacity Vege Box to store all the fruits and vegetables for the family with ease.
Thanks to this large space, all the food can be stored in a rather organized manner, enabling you to find all that you need without any hassle. Hence, you can enjoy a clutter-free kitchen space, for a neat cooking session.
To ensure freshness of all the content inside, the refrigerator is equipped with All Around Cooling ensuring even cooling in all corners.
On top of that, its Digital Inverter accounts for up to 50 per cent energy savings along with 21-years’ durability certification. With the Deodorizing Filter, the original flavor of the food is preserved for longer, while the Power Cool and Power Freeze options enable instant cooling and freezing with only a press of a button.
To make the entire storing experience even more enjoyable, Samsung is offering exciting savings of Tk 12,000 and Tk 10,000 on the purchase of Samsung RS72 Side by Side Black and Silver variations, respectively, said a press release.
On top of that, customers can also enjoy exchange benefits worth up to Tk 23,000.
This Side-by-Side refrigerator not only comes with a large array of utility, but also gives a complete makeover to your kitchen or dining space. Moreover, with all the different food it can store at a time.