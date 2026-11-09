Bangladesh validates Multisectoral Action Plan for eye health

This was followed by a keynote presentation by Syed Mehbub Ul Kadir, director (In-Charge), National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital (NIOH), and Co-Chair of the Platform.

His presentation provided an overview of the Multisectoral Action Plan (2027–2029), outlining its key priorities, thematic areas and proposed activities to strengthen coordinated action on eye health across sectors.

This cross-sectoral approach recognises that eye health is not solely a health-sector issue but a shared development priority. Vision impairment can affect education, employment, productivity, social participation and overall wellbeing.

Addressing it therefore requires coordinated action across sectors to improve access to inclusive and equitable eye care services in Bangladesh.

The validation workshop brought together representatives from relevant government ministries, UN agencies, development partners, INGOs, the private sector and technical experts.

Discussions focused on building consensus and collective ownership of the Action Plan, including its strategic priorities, thematic areas, institutional roles and responsibilities, and implementation milestones.

The process aims to establish a shared and actionable roadmap for coordinated implementation over 2027–2029.