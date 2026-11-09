Bangladesh validates Multisectoral Action Plan for eye health
The Government of Bangladesh has taken an important step towards strengthening national efforts on eye health with the validation of the Multisectoral Action Plan for Eye Health in Bangladesh (2027–2029) at a national workshop held on Sunday at Hotel InterContinental, Dhaka, reports a press release.
The workshop was attended by the Honourable Minister of Health and Family Welfare as the Chief Guest. The Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare presided over the event.
The Multisectoral National Platform on Eye Health was initiated by The Fred Hollows Foundation (FHF), with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Bangladesh, in coordination with Sightsavers and other members of the International NGO Forum for Eye Health. Led by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), in collaboration with the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital (NIOH), the Platform brings together key government ministries, including the Ministries of Education; Labour and Employment; Agriculture; Industries; Women and Children Affairs; and Social Welfare, alongside development partners, INGOs, the private sector and other stakeholders.
The formal session began with welcome remarks from Md Mohsin, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), and Chair of the Multisectoral National Platform on Eye Health.
He highlighted the importance of collective commitment and coordinated efforts across sectors to advance the national eye health agenda.
This was followed by a keynote presentation by Syed Mehbub Ul Kadir, director (In-Charge), National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital (NIOH), and Co-Chair of the Platform.
His presentation provided an overview of the Multisectoral Action Plan (2027–2029), outlining its key priorities, thematic areas and proposed activities to strengthen coordinated action on eye health across sectors.
This cross-sectoral approach recognises that eye health is not solely a health-sector issue but a shared development priority. Vision impairment can affect education, employment, productivity, social participation and overall wellbeing.
Addressing it therefore requires coordinated action across sectors to improve access to inclusive and equitable eye care services in Bangladesh.
The validation workshop brought together representatives from relevant government ministries, UN agencies, development partners, INGOs, the private sector and technical experts.
Discussions focused on building consensus and collective ownership of the Action Plan, including its strategic priorities, thematic areas, institutional roles and responsibilities, and implementation milestones.
The process aims to establish a shared and actionable roadmap for coordinated implementation over 2027–2029.
The Multisectoral Action Plan provides a framework for translating national commitment into practical action, strengthening coordination among sectors and supporting the integration of eye health into relevant policies, programmes and services.
The Action Plan also reflects Bangladesh’s commitment to the global agenda on eye health. It provides an opportunity to translate the commitments and momentum of the Global Summit on Eye Health into coordinated national action, strengthening partnerships and accelerating progress towards equitable eye care for all.
Speaking at the event, the Honourable Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Sardar Md Sakhawat Husain, said, “Creating awareness around important health issues including eye health is crucial to maintaining the health and wellbeing of the population of the country. Through stronger multisectoral collaboration, we aim to ensure that everyone, regardless of their circumstances, can access the eye care services they need.”
Bangladesh has made progress in expanding eye care services, but preventable vision impairment and avoidable blindness remain significant challenges. Sustained investment, stronger health systems, improved access to services and the integration of eye health into wider development programmes are essential to addressing these challenges.
Through the Multisectoral National Platform and its Action Plan, stakeholders will work towards stronger coordination, shared accountability and the mobilisation of expertise and resources to advance eye health across the country.
Musabbir Alam, Cluster Director – South Asia and Middle East, The Fred Hollows Foundation, Bangladesh, noted, “The priority now is to turn our shared commitments into coordinated action and lasting impact.”
The validation of the Action Plan marks an important step towards a more coordinated, inclusive and sustainable approach to eye health in Bangladesh, with the shared goal of ensuring that no one is left behind in accessing quality eye care.