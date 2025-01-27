Ascent Group launches flagship healthcare facility, ‘Ascent Health’

Selina Laiwala emphasised the organisation's commitment to providing precise and compassionate care. From 18 years of experience as general manager of Evercare Hospital Dhaka Selina Laiwala shared, “We have meticulously invested in the best machines for precise diagnostics and have assembled a team of experienced, compassionate and renowned doctors of the country to ensure you receive the highest quality of care. At our facility, you are a guest deserving of the utmost respect and empathy. Your health and well-being are our top priorities.”

With a focus on innovative technology and a highly skilled team of healthcare professionals, Ascent Health is poised to redefine the healthcare experience in the country. The centre provides a one-stop solution for patients’ diagnostic and consultation needs in a modern, welcoming environment. By integrating advanced technology and expert care, Ascent Health is set to lead the way in patient-centered healthcare in Bangladesh.