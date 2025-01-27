Ascent Group launches flagship healthcare facility, ‘Ascent Health’
Ascent Group has officially launched its flagship healthcare facility, Ascent Health, in Dhaka, setting a new standard for diagnostic and outpatient care in Bangladesh. The state-of-the-art center aims to revolutionise the healthcare landscape with a comprehensive range of services, including advanced diagnostics, personalised consultations, and preventive care, states a press release.
The inauguration event was attended by high officials from Ascent Group and Ascent Health, including managing director of Ascent Group Syeda Madiha Murshed, chief executive officer of Ascent Health Anwarul Iqbal, chief operating officer of Ascent Health Selina Laiwala, director of business development and strategic planning at Ascent Group Amer Ahmed, and lab director of Ascent Health Saidur Rahman.
Anwarul Iqbal, a leading public health physician with 20 years of experience in icddr,b said, “Having dedicated more than 31 years in health sector, I have seen how vital the accuracy and reliability of tests is in patient care. At Ascent Health, we focus on honesty, ethics, and precision using advanced technology, led by our vastly experienced experts behind these specialised equipment ensuring precise and top-quality results. Our goal is to build trust among people and set a new standard for healthcare excellence in Bangladesh.”
Selina Laiwala emphasised the organisation's commitment to providing precise and compassionate care. From 18 years of experience as general manager of Evercare Hospital Dhaka Selina Laiwala shared, “We have meticulously invested in the best machines for precise diagnostics and have assembled a team of experienced, compassionate and renowned doctors of the country to ensure you receive the highest quality of care. At our facility, you are a guest deserving of the utmost respect and empathy. Your health and well-being are our top priorities.”
With a focus on innovative technology and a highly skilled team of healthcare professionals, Ascent Health is poised to redefine the healthcare experience in the country. The centre provides a one-stop solution for patients’ diagnostic and consultation needs in a modern, welcoming environment. By integrating advanced technology and expert care, Ascent Health is set to lead the way in patient-centered healthcare in Bangladesh.