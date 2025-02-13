RSGT Bangladesh follows RTG investment with USD 30m in advanced STS cranes
RSGT Bangladesh, the first privately-owned container terminal in the country, is proud to announce a further significant investment in its terminal infrastructure, reports a press release. Following the recent acquisition of 14 Rubber Tyred Gantry Cranes (RTGs) for USD 26 million, RSGT Bangladesh is making an additional investment of approximately USD 30 million in four state-of-the-art Ship-to-Shore (STS) Cranes.
The new STS cranes, procured from Sany Marine Heavy Industry, equipped with the latest technological innovations enable RSGT Bangladesh to efficiently handle the largest vessels calling at the Port of Chittagong. Their deployment in early 2026 will increase RSGT Bangladesh’s annual container handling capacity from 250,000 TEUs to 600,000 TEUs, significantly improving operational efficiency and reducing logistics costs.
The contract was signed at Sany Industrial Park in Gaolangang Economic Development Zone of Zhuhai, Guangdong, China. Mechanical manager Altaful Azam, head of engineering (RSGT Chittagong) Fardous Rahman, head of technical project management (RSGT Jeddah) Kwan Hee Han, CEO of RSGT Chittagong Erwin Haaze, Sany general manager Chen Jing, GM of Overseas Sales Dept Tang Weibin, vice dean of R&D Lv Guozhen, and deputy GM of MENA Tong Lichao were present there.
"Following the recent acquisition of 14 RTGs, the investment in these new STS cranes marks another important step in our ongoing efforts to enhance terminal operations in Bangladesh. This upgrade is expected to further improve efficiency and contribute to a more cost-effective supply chain for Bangladeshi trade." stated RSGT Bangladesh CEO Erwin Haaze.
The CEO added, "We are very pleased with the progress being made at the Chittagong facility and its successful development. We continue to work closely with CPA and key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Shipping, the NBR, Customs, and industry associations, to ensure alignment and efficiency. As the first private terminal in the country, we are committed to contributing to the advancement of Bangladesh’s maritime and logistics infrastructure."