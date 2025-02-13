RSGT Bangladesh follows RTG investment with USD 30m in advanced STS cranes

"Following the recent acquisition of 14 RTGs, the investment in these new STS cranes marks another important step in our ongoing efforts to enhance terminal operations in Bangladesh. This upgrade is expected to further improve efficiency and contribute to a more cost-effective supply chain for Bangladeshi trade." stated RSGT Bangladesh CEO Erwin Haaze.

The CEO added, "We are very pleased with the progress being made at the Chittagong facility and its successful development. We continue to work closely with CPA and key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Shipping, the NBR, Customs, and industry associations, to ensure alignment and efficiency. As the first private terminal in the country, we are committed to contributing to the advancement of Bangladesh’s maritime and logistics infrastructure."