TECNO welcomes Hamza Choudhury as brand ambassador in Bangladesh

Global innovative technology brand TECNO has announced Bangladesh national footballer Hamza Choudhury as its Brand Ambassador in Bangladesh, bringing together technology, football and a shared spirit of ambition under TECNO's "Stop At Nothing" philosophy, reports a press release.

Hamza has become one of the most recognised faces of Bangladeshi football, inspiring a new generation of fans through his journey in professional football and his commitment to representing Bangladesh. His determination, performance-driven mindset and connection with young audiences make him a natural fit for TECNO.