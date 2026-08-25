TECNO welcomes Hamza Choudhury as brand ambassador in Bangladesh
Global innovative technology brand TECNO has announced Bangladesh national footballer Hamza Choudhury as its Brand Ambassador in Bangladesh, bringing together technology, football and a shared spirit of ambition under TECNO's "Stop At Nothing" philosophy, reports a press release.
Hamza has become one of the most recognised faces of Bangladeshi football, inspiring a new generation of fans through his journey in professional football and his commitment to representing Bangladesh. His determination, performance-driven mindset and connection with young audiences make him a natural fit for TECNO.
The partnership also comes at an exciting time for football in the country. TECNO is the Title Sponsor of TECNO SAFF Championship Bangladesh 2026, strengthening the brand's commitment to creating deeper connections with football fans and youth across the region.
Speaking on behalf of TECNO Bangladesh, Rezwanul Hoque, CEO of Ismartu Technology BD Limited, said, "Hamza represents ambition, determination and the courage to keep pushing forward, values that strongly connect with TECNO's 'Stop At Nothing' philosophy."
"With Hamza joining the TECNO family and the TECNO SAFF Championship Bangladesh 2026 ahead, we want to bring technology and football together and create exciting new experiences for fans across Bangladesh," he added.
The collaboration will see Hamza become part of TECNO's upcoming brand and product campaigns, including the CAMON Series, alongside football-led digital content, consumer engagement and fan experiences.
As TECNO continues to strengthen its focus on AI-powered smartphones, advanced imaging and intelligent experiences, the partnership will also explore how mobile technology can bring fans closer to football, from capturing memorable moments to creating new forms of digital interaction.
Speaking about the partnership, Hamza Choudhury said, "Bangladesh means a great deal to me, and the support I have received from the fans has been incredible. I'm delighted to join TECNO Bangladesh as Brand Ambassador. I connect strongly with the idea of always pushing forward and never stopping, and I'm looking forward to creating some exciting experiences together for the fans."
Over the coming months, TECNO and Hamza will roll out a series of campaigns and football-inspired experiences, building toward an exciting period for both the brand and football fans in Bangladesh.